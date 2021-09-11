Hundreds of Palestinians Hold A Spoon Parade, Liberation Symbol

Ramallah, MINA – Hundreds of residents in the Qalqilya area of ​​the northern West Bank and the town of Kafr Qaddoum held the Spoon Parade, after the spoon became a symbol of liberation from the escape of insurgent prisoners from Gilboa prison.

In several places in the Palestinian territories from south to north, residents also voiced support for prisoners who freed themselves from Israeli prisons.

They took to the streets to face the occupation forces who continued their search operation for the prisoners for the sixth day in a row. Al-Quds al-Araby reported on Friday.

Clashes took place in the towns of Beit Dajan and Beita in Nablus province, resulting in more than 175 people being injured by live ammunition and tear gas.

Similar marches and confrontations took place in the cities of Tulkarm, Nablus, Jenin, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.

The occupation forces sealed off the Bab al-Majlis and al-Wad Street areas, with their various special forces and intelligence teams. All the gates to the Old City were closed, checkpoints were set up, and residents were barred from entering.

In order to deal with the critical situation and the possibility of the biggest explosion, the occupying army forbade leave for all its soldiers.

Elsewhere, the occupation forces freed brothers from prison Mahmoud Ardah, namely his sister Basima and two brothers Raed and Muhammad, from the town of Arrabeh, Jenin district.

The occupation forces stormed the village of Bir al-Basha, south of Jenin, and captured Youssef Gwadra and the former prisoner Raafat Gwadra.

On Thursday evening, gunmen opened fire at the Al-Jalama military checkpoint, west of Jenin, 15 kilometers from the prison. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)