Hundreds of Palestinians Demonstrate on Naksah Day

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians on Friday marched in the cities of Bil’in and Ni’lin, Kafr Qaddum, near the Jabara checkpoint, Tulkarm, and the cities of Haris and Qusin near the northern Jordan Valley region and the city of Hebron.

The marchers who were coordinated by the national faction, raised the Palestinian flag, and shouted slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and its repressive practices. Thus Quds Press reported.

The Israeli army used rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas to suppress and disperse the demonstrators, witnesses said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that a Palestinian was wounded by a metal bullet in the head after Israeli forces pressed a march in the northern Jordan Valley.

The Crescent Crew moved the injured person to hospital for treatment, without further details about his health.

Demonstrators condemned the planned occupation to annex portions of the West Bank for Israeli sovereignty.

On June 5 each year, Palestinians commemorate the 1967 Naksah (Setback) Day of the war.

This year’s commemoration coincides with Israel’s annexation decision which will be implemented in early July 2020, to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements in the West Bank towards Israeli sovereignty.

Palestinian estimates show that annexation will reach more than 30 percent of the occupied West Bank. (T/ RE1 ).

