Hundreds of Israeli Settlers Take Provocative Tours in Al-Aqsa Courtyard

Jerusalem, MINA – 119 Israeli settlers, including Knesset member Mo she Feiglin, toured the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning and evening, Wafa reported.

The Islamic Waqf Department said the activity was carried out under the protection of the Israeli Occupation Police, from the Mughrabi Gate to the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in a provocative way.

The department explained that the attack was carried out in groups and separately. The first group did it from half past seven in the morning to eleven.

In the afternoon, as many as 40 Israeli settlers again stormed the Al-Aqsa courtyard through the same gate then left through Bab Al-Silsila.

In contrast to that, the occupation police have even tightened their guard against Muslim citizens who want to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They make it difficult for Muslim citizens to enter and strictly check personal data. This was done under the pretext of preventing the spread of Coron virus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)