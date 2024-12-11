Human Rights Call for Global Unity to Stop Gaza Genocide

Gaza, MINA – International human rights organizations stated, Tuesday, that “the day of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, is a very significant moment for uniting the world to stop the genocidal crimes currently being committed in full view of the world, which have been ongoing for 420 days.” Middle East Monitor reported.

The organizations added in their appeal on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, a copy of which was sent to “Arabi21”: “The entire world came together after World War II and agreed that the declaration represents a promise by all of humanity not to repeat the crimes and violations committed during the war.”

The organizations and institutions that signed the appeal called for urgent and swift action to: take all necessary measures to stop the genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients, children, women, and civilians in Gaza before it is too late; ensure accountability for those responsible for genocidal crimes, war crimes, and crimes against humanity; halt the export of weapons and ammunition to Israel and stop joint cooperation projects with it; and stop plans to obstruct international justice and criminalize attacks on what is stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The appeal from international human rights organizations mentioned that “the genocide being perpetrated by Israel since October 7, 2023, in the Gaza Strip continues, resulting so far in the martyrdom of 44,363 Palestinian citizens, including 17,581 children, 12,048 women, 1,055 medical personnel, 190 journalists, and 12,780 students.

Israel has also completely destroyed 132 schools and universities and partially destroyed 348 others, as well as over 160,500 housing units. It has deliberately targeted 162 health institutions and 134 ambulances.” (T/RE1/P2)

