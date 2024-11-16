Hezbollah Targets Israeli Army Bases, Troops in Northern Israel

Beirut, MINA – Hezbollah announced Friday that it launched rocket and drone strikes targeting Israeli military bases, settlements and troops in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel has been conducting an incursion into southern Lebanon since October 1.

The Lebanese resistance group said it carried out 31 operations against Israeli soldiers, bases, and settlements.

It claimed that fighters struck the Israeli military’s Tirat Carmel base, south of Haifa, and the Shraga base near Acre, using advanced rockets. It also reported targeting nine Israeli troop gatherings near the settlements of Doviv, Sa’sa’, Misgav Am and Yiron in northern Israel.

In addition, Hezbollah said it attacked 19 Israeli troop positions near the Lebanese towns of Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Khiyam, Hanine, and Talloussah.

Israeli Army Radio, meanwhile, said at least 40 rockets and three combat drones were detected being fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, triggering the activation of the air-raids sirens in northern Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 said earlier that three Israelis were slightly injured by shrapnel from rockets that struck near the Kiryat Bialik settlement near Haifa.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, more than 14,400 injured and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)