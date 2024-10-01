Hezbollah Rejects Reports of Ground Operations in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – A Hezbollah official denied that Israeli forces had entered Lebanon or that any direct clashes had occurred between the two sides, following the Israeli army’s claim that its soldiers were engaged in fierce battles with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, Palestine Chronicle reports.

Hezbollah’s media representative, Mohammad Afif, dismissed the reports, stating, that “all Zionist claims that occupation forces have entered Lebanon are false,” and emphasizing that no ground confrontations have yet taken place between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Afif warned that Hezbollah fighters are fully prepared to confront any Israeli forces that attempt to enter Lebanese territory.

He also highlighted that the recent bombing of the 8200 Military Intelligence Base and Mossad headquarters was just the beginning, vowing that Hezbollah would inflict “significant losses on any enemy forces trying to enter Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, CNN quoted an Israeli security official who stated that the size and capability of the forces involved were more suitable for a limited operation rather than a large-scale offensive like the one in Gaza, confirming no ground clashes had occurred between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

The Washington Post also cited an Israeli official, confirming that there were no reports of ground clashes and adding that a major ground invasion into Lebanon was not under consideration.

In contrast, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted on the X platform that fierce battles were taking place in southern Lebanon, advising residents to avoid traveling by vehicle from the north to the south of the Litani River until further notice.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also stated that the Israeli army was fighting under difficult conditions in southern Lebanon and stated, “This is the right time to defeat Hezbollah and return the northern residents to their homes,” according to Al-Jazeera.

The Israeli army previously announced that forces from the 98th Division, including commando and paratrooper brigades, along with the 7th Armored Brigade, were participating in operations in Lebanon.

However, the Reuters news agency also quoted an Israeli security official who reiterated that the forces involved were only executing limited operations and that no ground clashes with Hezbollah had been reported. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)