Death Toll from Israeli Aggression Lebanon Surges to 2,464

Israeli Aggression on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Beirut, MINA – The death toll from Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Lebanon since October 8, 2023, has surged to 2,464, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said 16 people were killed and 59 others injured in Israeli attacks over the last 24 hours, raising the number of injured to 11,530, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23, displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,600 people, most of them women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

