Hebrew Media: Netanyahu Postpones Ground Attack on Rafah

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli language broadcasting station Kan 11 revealed that on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed the date set for a ground attack on the Rafah area in southern Gaza.

The outlet reported, “The date for the operation that Netanyahu spoke about has been postponed, taking into account military strength.”

As reported by Quds Press, the Israeli media said, “the decision to postpone was taken by Netanyahu and political leaders in recent days.”

“The army continues to make preparations for a ground military operation in Rafah, but the scale of the attack is not yet clear,” the report continued.

Since October 7, the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of 33,729 citizens and injured 76,371 others.

Apart from that, around 85 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip had to flee. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)