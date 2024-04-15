Select Language

Latest
-213 min. agoIran Announces Retaliatory Attack on Israel Completed
4 hours agoAs Israel-Iran Escalation Increases, Jordan Reminds to Remain Focused on Gaza
4 hours agoHebrew Media: Netanyahu Postpones Ground Attack on Rafah
17 hours agoDozens of People Succeed in Reaching Northern Gaza Strip Despite Restrictions
23 hours agoTehran Asserts Attacking Israel in Retaliation for the Attack on Iranian Consulate in Syria
Slideshow

Hebrew Media: Netanyahu Postpones Ground Attack on Rafah

Rafah refugee camp (Quds Press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli language broadcasting station Kan 11 revealed that on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed the date set for a ground attack on the Rafah area in southern Gaza.

The outlet reported, “The date for the operation that Netanyahu spoke about has been postponed, taking into account military strength.”

As reported by Quds Press, the Israeli media said, “the decision to postpone was taken by Netanyahu and political leaders in recent days.”

“The army continues to make preparations for a ground military operation in Rafah, but the scale of the attack is not yet clear,” the report continued.

Also Read:  ISLAMIC JIHAD URGES FACTIONS TO ESCALATE RESISTANCE AFTER ARSON ATTACK

Since October 7, the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of 33,729 citizens and injured 76,371 others.

Apart from that, around 85 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip had to flee. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news