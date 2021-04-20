Select Language

Heavy Rain and Snow in Saudi Arabia

Photo: Snowfall in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, MINA – Heavy Rain cause floods to hit large parts of Saudi Arabia and heavy snow covered several areas of the city of Ha’il and the region of ‘Asir.

Dozens of people shared photo and video floods after heavy rain in Mecca, al-Aqiq and several other part. Al Arabiya report on Monday, April 19.

Several other citizens shared photos of the snow which covered the northwestern province of Ha’il and the southwestern region of ‘Asir.

The video showing Harrat Bani Rashid mountain in Ha’il, Saudi Arabia largest volcanic field, covered in heavy snow.

Several province and also the city in Asir facing heavy rainfall, accompanied by snowfall, including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Tanuma, and al-Namas.

The National Meteorological Central said, it predicted thunderstorms and ice storms in several areas, including Jizan, Asir, al-Baha and Mecca. (T/Hju/RE1)

