Hamas Studies Options of New Military Escalation with Israeli Occupation

Gaza, MINA – A leading source for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) told Al-Jazeera News Network that the political and military leaderships of the movement are studying options for escalation with the Israel occupation in light of the continuation of the suffocating siege on the Gaza Strip, the delay in reconstruction, and the aggravation of humanitarian crises, criticizing the role of the Egyptian side.

The source stated that the continuation of the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the confiscation of Palestinian lands, and the increasing of violations against the prisoners, will explode the situation again, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

According to the source, the options presented are popular escalation, breaking the naval blockade, and the military option that is vigorously presented.

“We will not allow the current situation to continue, and the next stage will prove the credibility of what we say,” he added.

The source expressed the movement’s strong dissatisfaction with the behavior of Egypt, which has been reluctant to implement its promises towards Gaza, and has not yet committed to what it pledged to the Palestinian factions regarding the reconstruction of Gaza.

He also explained that Egypt “continues to harass Palestinian travelers from the Gaza Strip,” saying that it prevents thousands of people from traveling from the Strip without reasonable justification.

The leading source in Hamas added that Egypt’s behavior is considered an abandonment of a abdicating of its commitment to compel the Israeli occupation to commit in return for the resistance’s commitment to the truce.

The Palestinian political writer and researcher Mustafa Al-Sawaf said that the Egyptian side does not play the role of mediator in the Palestinian file, but rather the role of pressure on the Palestinians and the resistance factions.

Al-Sawaf indicated that none of the promises made by the Egyptian side after the recent Israeli war on the Gaza Strip were implemented.

It’s noteworthy that the Israeli occupation launched a military aggression on the Gaza Strip for 11 days, which ended with a unconditional ceasefire on May 21.

The attack caused the severe destruction of 1,335 residential facilities, while the medium and partial damage caused about 12,886 homes, according to the Government Information Office in Gaza. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)