Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Ready to Start Dialogue with the United States

3 hours yang lalu

3 hours yang lalu

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has expressed its readiness to engage in dialogue with the US, signaling a potential shift in international engagement following the Gaza ceasefire, Palestine Chronicle reported.

A senior official in the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has announced the group’s readiness to start dialogue with the United States, just hours after a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect.

The rare move by Hamas, which has long criticized Washington for its unwavering support for Israel, is aimed at expanding the group’s international relations and improving its global image.

Mousa Abu Marzouk said in a telephone interview on Sunday with The New York Times: “We are ready to have a dialogue with America and reach an understanding on everything,” The senior Hamas official added that Hamas is willing to host an envoy from the administration of US President Donald Trump in Gaza and would even provide protection if necessary.

“He can come and see the people and try to understand their feelings and desires so that the American position can be based on the interests of all parties, and not just one party,” he said.

Abu Marzouk noted that such a dialogue could help Washington understand Palestinian feelings and aspirations, potentially leading to a more balanced US position that reflects the interests of all parties rather than favoring one side.

NBC News reported on Saturday that Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff, is considering a visit to Gaza to help maintain the ceasefire, according to a member of Trump’s transition team familiar with the ceasefire process.

According to The New York Times, it is unclear whether Abu Marzouk’s statement reflects the position of all senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Sinwar and Ezzedine Haddad, two top military commanders in Gaza. []

