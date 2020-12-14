Hamas Ready to Continue Talks on Palestinian Unity

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement in Gaza has stated that it is ready to continue talks on Palestinian unity.

Hamas together with four other Palestinian factions have called for the resumption of inter-Palestinian dialogue to strengthen Palestinian national unity, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

“We reaffirm our readiness to continue dialogue to restore unity and rebuild Palestinian national institutions based on partnerships,” said prominent Hamas member Husam Badran.

Last week, Hamas said that the inter-Palestinian dialogue had stalled due to the resumption of security coordination between the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority and Israel.

Last month, Palestine announced the resumption of security coordination with Tel Aviv after several months of absence.

Representatives of the two biggest movements in Palestine, Hamas and Fatah, held talks November 16-17 in Cairo with the hope of achieving Palestinian unity.

In September, the two groups also met in Turkey and agreed to hold legislative and presidential elections. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)