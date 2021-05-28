Hamas Promises Not To Touch “A Penny” of Aid For Gaza Reconstruction

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement in Gaza, Hamas, promised not to touch “a penny” of international aid to rebuild the blockaded Gaza Strip after Israel bombed the enclave for 11 days.

“I affirm our commitment not to take a single penny aimed at reconstruction and humanitarian efforts,” said Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas, as quoted by Al Jazeera on Friday.

He also emphasized that his party had not taken any assistance for the reconstruction of Gaza in the previous period.

In fact, Sinwar promised that the distribution of aid would take place in a transparent and impartial manner.

“We welcome international and Arab efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Sinwar’s remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged assistance in rebuilding Gaza on Tuesday but stressed that such assistance should not benefit for Hamas.

Sinwar said Blinken’s remarks were aimed at widening the gap between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, but he stressed that the statement would have no effect on relations between Palestinian factions.

“We will never fall for this trick and will not attack each other,” he said. (T/RE1)

