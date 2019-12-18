Hamas Leader-Emir Qatar Discusses Palestinian Issue

Doha, MINA – Delegations of Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement was led by the Head of the Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Monday met with the Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

During the meeting, Haniyeh explained fully about the latest Palestinian political developments, especially related to the issue of Al-Quds, settlements, refugees, and threats to Palestine in the form of disappearance of Palestinian cases, as quoted by Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Tuesday.

The delegation also praised Qatar’s role in Palestine. In addition, voicing Palestinian issue in various international forums and institutions, Qatar also providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people in Al-Quds, the West Bank, and Gaza.

On the occasion, the two parties also discussed the development of Palestinian election plan and the role of Hamas in making it successful in achieving a comprehensive national reconciliation and rebuilding official Palestinian institutions based on coalitions and democratic foundations.

The visit was the second time for Haniyeh on his overseas tour after he had previously visited Turkey and met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Haniyeh is also scheduled to take part in the conference in Malaysia with the participation of the presidents of Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan, and delegations from 450 countries to discuss the problems facing Islamic countries. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)