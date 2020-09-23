Hamas-Fatah Meet in Turkey for Reconciliation Talks

Ankara, MINA – Representatives of Hamas and Fatah meet in Turkey on Tuesday for talks on accelerating inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya said the talks were aimed at carrying out the results of the previous meeting between the secretaries-general of the two factions which took place in Ramallah and Beirut earlier this month, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Hamas wants to achieve national unity with the hope of achieving a comprehensive national strategy to deal with challenges and plots targeting the Palestinian cause,” he said in a statement.

During their meeting on September 3, Hamas and Fatah agreed on a number of matters, including restoring their rifts and upholding the principle of peaceful transfer of power through elections based on proportional representation.

Fatah spokesman Mounir Al-Jaghoub earlier tweeted that his group delegation would meet Hamas representatives to discuss ending the Palestinian division and implementing the results of the September 3 meeting.

On Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas placed a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to asking help in ongoing talks to fix the inter-Palestinian rift, Wafa News Agency reported. (T/R7/RE1)

