Hamas Describes Ceasefire is Turning Point in War against Israel

Gaza, MINA – Hamas described the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which is expected to come into effect on Sunday, as “a turning point in the war against the Israeli occupation.”

“The ceasefire agreement is the fruit of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip, for more than 15 months,” the movement said in a statement as reported by Middle East Monitor.

“The agreement to stop the aggression in Gaza is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free peoples of the world, and is a turning point in our struggle against the enemy, on the way to achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return,” it added.

Hamas noted that “this agreement is part of our responsibility towards our patient and steadfast people in the honorable Gaza Strip, to stop the Zionist aggression against them, and end the bloodshed, massacres, and genocidal war they are experiencing.”

Last night, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that mediators had reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that the agreement would begin to be implemented on Sunday.

The first phase of the agreement will last for 42 days and includes the release of 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement comes 467 days after Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed or injured more than 157,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women. Some 11,000 others are missing, presumed dead under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)