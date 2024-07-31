Hamas Declares “Open War” Against Israel Following the Martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh

Gaza, MINA – Senior Hamas spokesperson Abu Zuhri described the killing of Ismail Haniyeh as a “major escalation” by Israel, but one that will not achieve its intended goals. Hamas plans to retaliate for Haniyeh’s martyrdom with an open war to liberate Jerusalem.

Zuhri stated that Hamas is “prepared to pay any price” to avenge Haniyeh’s death.

Hamas reported that Haniyeh was killed in a “dangerous Zionist attack” at his residence in Tehran, Iran.

An official statement from Hamas’ website conveyed the Palestinian people’s condolences for Haniyeh’s martyrdom.

The official Hamas broadcast stated:

“Do not think of those who are killed in the path of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving sustenance.”

“Our brother, the martyr mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the movement, who died as a result of the treacherous Zionist airstrike at his residence in Tehran, after attending the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President.”

“Indeed, we are Allah’s and to Him we shall return. This is a struggle, either victory or martyrdom.”

The official statement from the Hamas Movement in Palestine regarding Ismail Haniyeh’s martyrdom in Iran.

As of now, the Israeli occupation has not released an official statement regarding the attack. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)