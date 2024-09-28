Hamas Conveys Condolences to Hezbollah following Assassination of Hassan Nasrallah

Gaza, MINA – Hamas on Saturday conveyed its condolences to the Lebanese people and Hezbollah following the death of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Hamas extended its “heartfelt condolences and solidarity” to the people of Lebanon and “brothers in Hezbollah” after the “martyrdom of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and a group of fellow martyr leaders.”

Hamas also condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in both Lebanon and Palestine, placing the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of the US government.

“The American administration bears full responsibility for its continued support of the occupation, its silence, and its failure to condemn, criminalize, or stop this Zionist terrorism against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples,” the statement read.

The statement follows an escalation in hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, with heavy bombardment across the Lebanese-Israeli border in recent weeks.

Hamas further reiterated its commitment to the resistance saying: “The martyrdom of these leaders will only serve to strengthen the unity of our struggle.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)