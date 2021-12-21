Hamas Condemns Israel’s Persecution of Palestinian Female Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza, Hamas condemned Israel’s continued persecution of female Palestinian prisoners in prisons.

“The continued violation of female prisoners is Israel’s new crime against our prisoners,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported that the Israeli prison administration in Damon Prison successively beat Palestinian female prisoners, some of them seriously.

In a statement quoted from Wafa on Monday, PPS emphasized that the repressive measures had been going on for days and are still ongoing.

The female detainees protested the Israeli government’s collective punishment of them, including knocking on doors, returning food, and resisting prison laws, the statement said.

PPS said prison authorities imposed several repressive measures against female prisoners, including cutting off electricity and spraying tear gas into the cell rooms, adding that one of the detainees lost consciousness during repeated attacks.

The increase in attacks on female prisoners came after they resisted new measures announced by the prison administration against them, as well as the collective punishments imposed on them, including barring them from visiting their families and buying goods from the prison canteen, and imposing fines.

According to the agency that focuses on prisoner affairs, there are about 4,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including 520 administrative prisoners. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)