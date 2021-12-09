Hamas Commemorates 34th Anniversary of Intifada

Gaza, MINA – Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement stressed that comprehensive resistance and the unity of the Palestinian people is the only way to liberate Palestine from the shackles of the Israeli occupation.

In a press statement on Wednesday, December 8, marking the 34th anniversary of the Rock Intifada, Hamas said detainees in the occupation prisons are also an integral part of the struggle, and stressed their release is a priority responsibility. Local media amad.ps reported.

The Gaza-based movement stressed that the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque are at the heart of the occupation conflict and that Judaization projects will not succeed in changing Palestinian landmarks, borders, and history.

“We reject all unreasonable negotiation project schemes with the enemy and security coordination with him, which only pave the way for the occupation to further expand its settlements, increase its aggression, Judaize holy places, and blockade our people,” the statement read.

Hamas renewed its condemnation of all normalization agreements with the enemy, pointing out that it is a stab in the chest of the Palestinian people and a blow to the security of the Palestinian nation.

The movement calls on Arab and Islamic nations, leaders, governments and communities to act effectively to strengthen activities and solidarity with the Palestinian people, until the end of the occupation and liberation of Palestine.

The leader of the movement sent tribute to the martyrs of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance, to the prisoners who were freed, and to the wounded, and to the fighters in all areas of the masses of the Palestinian people at home and in the diaspora. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)