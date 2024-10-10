Gaza, MINA – Hamas cendemns Israel’s massacres against Palestinians in northern Gaza.

“Israel continues to massacre Palestinians in “a desperate attempt to break their will”, Hamas said as reported by Middle East Monitor.

“The Israeli terrorist enemy is committing massacres against our people in northern Gaza in a desperate attempt to break their will and punish them for their steadfastness,” Hamas said yesterday.

Senior official Izzat Al-Rishq made the remarks after Israel’s fourth consecutive day of aggression on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, which led to hundreds of martyrs and injured civilians.

Al-Rishq added: “While the US administration, under President Biden, speaks of initiatives to stop the war on Gaza, the genocide against our Palestinian people continues across all areas of the Gaza Strip. This is nothing but a role-sharing agreement, as they are partners in this genocide.”

Yesterday, the Israeli occupation army tightened its siege on northern Gaza from all sides, isolating it from Gaza City amidst heavy artillery and air bombardment, and the demolition of civilian homes on the fourth day of its ground incursion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)