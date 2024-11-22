112 Palestinian Martyrs in Four Israeli Massacres in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza said on Thursday that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) committed four massacres in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours killing 112 Palestinians including 64 women and children other than 22 missing persons and 120 injured, Palinfo reported.

The GMO pointed out in a press release that the massacres followed the UN Security Council’s failure to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza due to the US veto, which proves its complicity in the Israeli war of genocide in Gaza.

It charged Israel with deliberate targeting of civilians, women, children and the elderly, in a bid to enforce the population’s displacement. It added that such crimes are coupled with the Israeli targeting of the health system along with other vital sectors.

The GMO called on the Arab and Islamic countries to adopt historic decisions and expel Israeli ambassadors from their countries after the more than one year of genocide that killed more than 53,000 citizens, thousands of them still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

It also called on the international community to pressure Israel with all means to stop its genocide and war of extermination against the defenseless civilians in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)