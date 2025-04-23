39 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Fresh Attacks

Gaza Strip, MINA – Over the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 39 martyrs and 105 injured individuals following a fresh wave of Israeli attacks, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Palestine Information Center reported.

Since March 18, 2025, when the Israeli occupation army resumed its offensive, a total of 1,928 people have been killed and 5,055 others wounded. These numbers contribute to the mounting toll from the war that began on October 7, 2023.

The overall death toll from the Israeli military campaign has now reached 51,305 martyrs, while the number of injured has risen to 117,096.

Rescue teams continue efforts to recover the bodies of more martyrs still unaccounted for in various areas across the besieged Gaza Strip. []

