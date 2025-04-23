SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

39 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Fresh Attacks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

1 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza Strip, MINA – Over the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 39 martyrs and 105 injured individuals following a fresh wave of Israeli attacks, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Palestine Information Center reported.

Since March 18, 2025, when the Israeli occupation army resumed its offensive, a total of 1,928 people have been killed and 5,055 others wounded. These numbers contribute to the mounting toll from the war that began on October 7, 2023.

The overall death toll from the Israeli military campaign has now reached 51,305 martyrs, while the number of injured has risen to 117,096.

Rescue teams continue efforts to recover the bodies of more martyrs still unaccounted for in various areas across the besieged Gaza Strip. []

Also Read: Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcivilian casualties emergency response Gaza Gaza health ministry Gaza Strip humanitarian crisis Israeli attacks Middle East conflict ongoing war Palestinian martyrs War Casualties

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Powerful Earthquake Hits Istanbul, 151 Injured in Panic-Driven Incidents

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

39 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Fresh Attacks

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk

  • 12 hours ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 21:14 WIB
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

UN Marks 50 Days of Aid Blockade in Gaza, Warns of Humanitarian Collapse

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 18:49 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Assault Christians, Restrict Access to Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

  • Sunday, 20 April 2025 - 13:41 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us