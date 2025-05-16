SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Intensified Israeli Attacks on Gaza Claims 109 Lives in 24 Hours

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that 109 Palestinians were martyred and 216 others injured in the past 24 hours as a result of intensified Israeli attacks on the besieged territory, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to Friday’s statement, the renewed military campaign that began on March 18 has so far resulted in 2,985 deaths and 8,173 injuries.

The total number of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, has now reached 53,119, with 120,214 others injured.

The Ministry added that many victims are still trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, and efforts to retrieve them are ongoing. []

Also Read: Thousands Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
