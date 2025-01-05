Hamas Calls for Maintaining Compass of Confrontation against Israeli Forces

Gaza, MINA – Hamas Movement called for maintaining the compass of confrontation and resisting the Israeli occupation forces in defending the Palestinian people, land and holy sites and settler attacks.

In a statement on Friday as quoted by Palinfo, the Movement said, “after a month of the start of the condemned and rejected security campaign of the Palestinian Authority (PA), we renew our call to exert serious efforts to practice all forms of pressure on the PA, by our people, factions and human rights groups, to stop these practices that contradict our national norms and values.”

“On the 30th day of the ongoing PA security operation against our people and the resistance in Jenin, we confirm that this operation constitutes the crime of siege, arrest, torture, ill-treatment and deliberate killing of our people, the latest of which was the crime of cruelly executing a father and his son while they were on the roof of their house in Jenin refugee camp,” the statement added.

Hamas mourns the martyrs who have been killed at the hands of the PA security forces since the beginning of the operation and siege in Jenin, stressing that these practices only benefit the IOF and its evil plans to end the resistance in the West Bank and implement Israel’s plans to displace and annex.

The PA security services have been enforcing a tight siege on Jenin camp for a month, targeting residents and killing eight people, including several children and journalists. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)