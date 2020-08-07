Hamas Calls for A National Committee to Defend Jerusalem

Doha, MINA – Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas calls for the formation of a national committee of Palestinian factions and political forces that are responsible for handling the status of Jerusalem and defending it.

Hamas Political Bureau member Maher Obeid in a statement on Wednesday said the demolition campaign in Jerusalem’s Silwan district was part of practical Israeli measures to take control of the holy city and carry out its annexation plan, Palinfo reported.

“Israel’s persistence in destroying homes and displacing Palestinians from Jerusalem requires an all-out national effort to prevent Israel from pressuring the Jerusalem people to leave their city,” Maher said.

He stressed the need to protect the presence of Palestinian community in Silwan and prevent illegal Jewish settlers from infiltrating it, describing Silwan as “the southern portal of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Hamas official also called on the Arab and Muslim world to support the struggle of the Jerusalem people in the holy city and to defend Jerusalem and its Islamic identity. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)