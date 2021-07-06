Hajj Pilgrim Enter Holy Places Without Permit to Fined

Jeddah, MINA – The Saudi Arabia Interior Ministry announced, that pilgrims who enter holy sites such as Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat without a Hajj permit will fined, began on July 5.

The fine is set at 10,000 Riyals or equivalent to Rp. 38.7 million, quoted from the Saudi Gazette, on Monday, July 7.

It states, the penalty will be doubled if the offense is repeated.

The Ministry said, this regulation is a part from action against violators of the protocol to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic during Hajj Pilgrimage in July.

The ban on entry to the holy sites without a Hajj permit will take effect from July 5, 13 days before the start of the Hajj pilgrimage, which especially began on July 18.

“The Security forces will carry out control along roads, checkpoints, as well as at locations and corridors leading around the center of the Grand Mosque to prevent violations of the regulation issued,” the ministry said in a statement.

This year, Hajj perform in mid July 2021.

This become the second time that the Hajj pilgrimage will be attended by a limited of pilgrims, namely only Saudi citizens and expatriates living there, because Covid-19 pandemic. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)