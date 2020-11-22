Gaza Rocket Damages Factory in Southern City of Ashkelon

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military said the rocket fire from Palestinian militias to Israel. Triggering their troops to respond with air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

There were no reports of casualties from either side at the border. Israeli police said rocket fire from Gaza on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon.

“Hamas is responsible for all events that occur in the Gaza Strip and originating in the region and will bear all the consequences for terror activities against Israeli civilians,” the Israeli military said in their statement on Sunday as quoted from Republika.

The Israeli military said planes deployed in response to the gunfire launched attacks on military sites belonging to Hamas. The armed group that controls Gaza.

Witnesses said the dawn strike hit Gaza city and south of the city in Rafah and Khan Younis. Witnesses saw flames and clouds of smoke from a distance.

No military militia group from Gaza has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Israel and Hamas have been at war since 2014.

Since then the two sides have had several shootouts. But in recent months the border between Israel and Palestine has been calm. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)