Gaza Resistance Generates 19 Victory Points

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, International Al-Quds Ambassador, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Unable to withstand the repeated attacks of rockets from the resistance of Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials proposed a ceasefire “surrender” which is mediated by Egypt, starting early Friday.

The victory march after 11 days of fighting, on Friday Fajr time takes place across the Gaza Strip.

Many of the residents raised Palestinian flags over the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli warplanes.

According to a source from Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Anbar, Professor at the Islamic University of Gaza, said that at least the resistance of all Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip obtained 19 points of victory, as follows:

1. Prevent further invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

2. Prevent the expulsion of residents from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, West Bank.

3. The closing of the Moroccan Gates for 17 days for the settlers.

4. Reconsideration is more concerned with the Palestinian issue in international forums.

5. Prevent the annexation of the Old City of Jerusalem (Al-Quds) and other cities in Palestine.

6. The occupation police movement has become a civilian outfit.

7. To restore the patriotic spirit of the struggle of the Palestinian people at the national level.

8. The involvement of all internal Palestinian parties in clashes with the Israeli police.

9. Relive unprecedented global solidarity actions against Palestine.

10. Successful social media struggles refute Israel’s lies through cyberspace.

11. There was a devastating economic blow to pro-Israel communications companies such as Facebook and others.

12. The closure of Ben Gureon and Raymond airports for some time.

13. The movement of 5 million Jewish settlers to shelters.

14. Increasingly the list of crimes of the Israeli occupation.

15. Mass clashes took place starting from the edge of the Rafah border to the end of the Naqoura area.

16. Israel suffered enormous amounts of money loss.

17. Tourism in Israel is totally paralyzed.

18. All Israeli-Arab citizens are doing whatever they can to protest against the Israeli leader.

19. Powerless Iron Dome protection system which is said to be sophisticated in facing the attacks of rockets designed by Palestinian fighters.

There are many more winning points.

This is enough to pay for the deaths of 232 martyrs, including 65 children, 39 women and 17 elderly, as well as thousands of injured citizens.

Although of course the resistance to colonialism will never die out until the colonizers leave Palestine and return the legal rights of Palestine, the special wabil of the Aqsa Mosque to the Muslims.

Allah is the Greatest ! Al-Aqsa Haqquna !!! (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)