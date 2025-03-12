Gaza Faces Critical Water Shortage, UNICEF Warns

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced yesterday that the water shortage in the Gaza Strip has reached critical levels, with nine out of ten people unable to access clean drinking water, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Rosalia Bollen, a UNICEF official in Gaza, 600,000 individuals who had regained access to drinking water in November 2024 are now once again without it.

“It’s really vital for thousands of families and children to restore this connection,” Bollen emphasized.

UN agencies estimate that 1.8 million people, more than half of them children, urgently need assistance related to water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Also Read: Israel Kills Seven More Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

The situation has worsened following Israel’s decision on Sunday to cut power to Gaza, disrupting crucial desalination operations.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Palestinian territories, condemned the move, labeling it a warning of genocide.

“GENOCIDE ALERT! Israel cutting off electricity supplies to Gaza means, among others, no functioning desalination stations, ergo: no clean water,” Albanese wrote on X. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard