G20 Summit to Pave Way for Global Post-COVID-19 Recovery

Riyadh, MINA – The two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in Riyadh under the presidency of Saudi Arabia is expected to lay the foundations for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

The top-level conference has brought together some of the world’s largest economies amounting to around 85 percent of global GDP to discuss the most challenging socioeconomic global issues, Arab News reported.

The G20 presidency rotates between member countries, and the Kingdom took hold of the reins this year for the first time.

Each presidency year typically concludes with the G20 Leaders’ Summit, a powerful gathering of heads of state that made its debut in 2008.

The theme of this year’s presidency has been, “Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All.”

Saudi Minister of Commerce and acting Media Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 summit had become a meeting representing all nations.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)