Friday Sermon: Maintaining Faith and Equality

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, A Scholar of Islamic Boarding School Al-Fatah Cileungsi

إن الحمد لله نحمده ونستعينه ونستغفره ونعوذ بالله من شرور أنفسنا وسيئات أعمالنا من يهده الله فلا مضل له ومن يضلل فلا هادي له أشهد أن لا إله إلا الله وأشهد أن محمدا عبده ورسوله

صلى الله عليه وعلى آله وأصحابه ومن سار على نهجه القويم ودعا إلى الصراط المستقيم إلى يوم الدين وسلم تسليما كثيرا

اللهم علمنا ما ينفعنا, وانفعنا بما علمتنا, وزدنا علما, وأرنا الحق حقا وارزقنا اتباعه, وأرنا الباطل باطلا وارزقنا اجتنابه

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسُِْْ

Worshipers of the Friday Congregation who Aae Equally Expecting Allah’s pleasure

Praise is only to Allah who showed us the way of faith and piety. Allah commands us to maintain submission to Allah, as He says:

Meaning: “O you who believe, fear Allah with the utmost piety to Him, and do not ever die but in a state of the Islamic religion.” (Surah Ali Imran: 102).

Ma’asyiral Muslimin rahimakumullah.

The most important thing for us in living life is maintaining the faith and faith in worshiping Allah. Allah mentions several verses, including:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ قَالُوا رَبُّنَا اللَّهُ ثُمَّ اسْتَقَامُوا فَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُن

It means: “Indeed, those who say:” Our Lord is Allah “, then they remain istiqamah then there is no concern for them and they do not (also) grieve.” (Surah Al-Ahqaf: 13).

إن الذين قالوا ربنا الله ثم استقاموا تتنزل عليهم الملائكة ألا تخافوا ولا تحزنوا وأبشروا بالجنة التي كنتم توعدون

It means: “Indeed, those who say:” Our Lord is Allah “then they establish their stand, then the angels will come down to them by saying:” Do not be afraid and do not feel sad; and cheer them up with the Hannah that God has promised you “. (Surah Fushshilat: 30).

فَاسْتَقِمْ كَمَا أُمِرْتَ وَمَنْ تَابَ مَعَكَ وَلَا تَطْغَوْا ۚإِنَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصير

It means: “Then you remain on the right path, as commanded to you and (also) those who have repented with you and do not cross the line. Surely He sees what you do. ” (Surat Hud: 112).

In a hadith, a friend’s question about istiqamah is also mentioned. Namely, the hadith from Abu ‘Amr Sufyan bin‘ Abdillah radhiyallahu ‘anhu, he said:

قُلْتُ يَارَسُوْلَ اللهِ قُلْ لِيْ فِي الإِسْلامِ قَوْلاً لاَ أَسْأَلُ عَنْهُ أَحَدَاً غَيْرَكَ قَالَ: “قُلْ آمَنْتُ باللهِ ثُمَّ استَقِمْ”

It means: “I said: O Messenger of Allah, tell me a word in Islam that I do not need to ask about anyone other than you.” He said, “Say: I believe in Allah, then istiqamahlah.” (Muslim HR).

Happy attendees

There are several efforts so that we can maintain and preserve faith and piety, Allah willing, with Allah’s permission, of course.

First: Often gather with pious people.

This is so that we can become pious, as mentioned by the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam:

مثل الجليس الصالح والجليس السوء كمثل صاحب المسك, وكير الحداد, لا يعدمك من صاحب المسك إما تشتريه, أو تجد ريحه, وكير الحداد يحرق بدنك أو ثوبك أو تجد منه ريحا خبيثة

Meaning: “A person who sits (befriends) a righteous person and an ugly person is like making friends with a misk oil owner and a blacksmith. If you aren’t given oil for example by him, you can buy from it or at least get the smell. As for being friends with a blacksmith, if you don’t find your body or clothes scorched, at least you can smell something unpleasant. ” (HR Bukhari).

Second, diligently attending the science assembly.

This is because the radiant assembly of knowledge can illuminate our souls and strengthen our unity.

In the hadith of Muslim history from Abu Hurairah radhiyallahu ‘anhu it is stated that the Prophet sallallaahu‘ Alaihi Wasallam said when the angels said:

ربِّ فيهمْ فُلانٌ عَبْدٌ خَطَّاءٌ إنَّمَا مَرَّ ، فَجَلَسَ مَعَهُمْ. فيقُولُ: ولهُ غَفَرْتُ ، هُمُ القَومُ لاَ يَشْقَى بِهِمْ جَلِيسُهُمْ

It means: “O our Lord among them is a servant whose mistakes are many. He just passed the science panel then sat down with them. “Then Allah said, “I also forgive him, they are a people who will not suffer those who sit with them.”

Third, increase prayer to Allah

In order to strengthen the term, we also need to strengthen prayer, such as the prayer contained in the verse:

رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ رَحْمَةً إِنَّكَأََََََََْْ

It means: “O our Lord, do not make our hearts incline toward error after you give us instructions, and grant us mercy from Your side; because verily You are the Giver (gift). ” (Surah Ali Imran: 8).

Also pray which is often read by the Prophet sallallaahu a Alaihi Wasallam, namely:

يَا مُقَلِّبَ الْقُلُوْبِ ثَبِّتْ قَلْبِيْ عَلَى دِيْنِكَ

It means: “O God who turns hearts, keep my heart above your religion.” (HR At-Tirmidhi).

May Allah preserve our faith, piety and faith. Aamiin (L/RE1)

أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِي هَذَا وَاسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ لِي وَلَكُمْ وَلِسَائِرِ المُسْلِمِيْنَ إِنَّهُ هُوَ السَََََََََََََََِِ

