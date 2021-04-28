During Ramadan, Merit and Good Deeds are Multiplied

By Siti Sa’adah Journalist of MINA

The month that Muslims always await for is the month of Ramadan, because it has features that other months don’t have, namely: fasting.

Fasting in the holly month of Ramadan is compulsory worship for Muslims when they reach puberty.

The specialty of the month of Ramadan compared to other months is the multiplication of good deeds, of course Muslims in this month are competing to look for good by holding various positive activities to get more reward.

Fasting in the Month of Ramdhan is a practice and a merit that enhances a Muslim person closer to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala, so that Allah multiplies every good, like in the hadith of Abu Hurairah, the Messenger of Allah -peace and prayer of Allah be upon him- said,

كل عمل ابن آدم يضاعف الحسنة عشر أمثالها إلى سبعمائة ضعف قال الله عز وجل إلا الصوم فإنه لى وأنا أجزى به يدع شهوته وطعامه من أجلى للصائم فرحتان فرحة عند فطره وفرحة عند لقاء ربه. وَلَخُلُوفُ فِيهِ أَطْيَبُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ مِنْ رِيحِ الْمِسْكِ

“Every good deed carried out by humans will be multiplied by ten goodness, for example, up to seven hundred times. Allah Ta’ala said (which means), “Except the practice of fasting. The practice of fasting is for Me I’ll personally respond. Because he has left lust and food because of Me. For people who fast will get two happiness, namely happiness when he breaks the fast and happiness when he meets his Lord. Truly, the breath of a person who fasts is more fragrant in the sight of Allah than the smell of castor oil”. (HR. Bukhari no. 1904, 5927 and Muslim no. 1151)

By doing the practice of fasting to endure hunger and thirst, from the rising of the sun to the setting of dawn provides enormous wisdom in restraining lust, training patience, getting closer to Allah and increasing devotion.

Not only fasting in the month of Ramdhan the rewards are multiplied but also so many other rewards and practices such as the arrival of the night of Lailatul qadar will be multiplied by the reward as mentioned in the verse,

لَيْلَةُ الْقَدْرِ خَيْرٌ مِنْ أَلْفِ شَهْرٍ

“The night of glory is better than a thousand months.” (Surah Al-Qadr: 3).

There are so many rewards in the month of Ramadan such as night prayer which is full of glory is better than a thousand months, namely the night of lailatul qodar.

Then the rewards and practices that will be multiplied in this month of Ramdhan are performing Umrah, as explained in the hadith, namely:

فَإِذَا كَانَ رَمَضَانُ اعْتَمِرِى فِيهِ فَإِنَّ عُمْرَةً فِى رَمَضَانَ حَجَّةٌ

“If Ramadan arrives, make the pilgrimage at that time because Ramadan Umrah is worth Hajj.” (Narrated by Bukhari no. 1782 and Muslim no. 1256).

From the above hadith, we know that performing the Umrah pilgrimage is sunna, but the rewards will be greater if it is carried out in the month of Ramadan, which is equivalent to Hajj, which is obligatory by law.

With one full month of Ramadan that we live to worship Allah we will get the reward of fasting, with great rewards and practices during Ramdhan. So given the opportunity in the month of Ramdhan we must use our best to get a greater reward and practice that will remind us of our devotion to Allah, namely the month of victory for all Muslims is the Month of Ramadan. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)