Achieving the Position of Fasting Expert with Kindness of Morality

by : Sri Astuti, Journalist of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

In the hadith it is mentioned :

إِنَّ الْمُؤْمِنَ لَيُدْرِكُ بِحُسْنِ خُلُقِهِ دَرَجَةَ الصَّائِمِ الْقَائِمِ

“Indeed, a believer will get the position of expert on fasting and praying with good morality.” (Narrated by Abu Dawud).

It’s the last 10 days of Ramadan and almost over soon, time flies. The Ramadan fasting that we have been going through has certainly provided many valuable lessons and educations.

In this special month, we learn a lot to be patient in facing problems, not easily get angry, to be kind to our neighbors, to have an empathetic attitude and to care about the suffering of others, all of which are values ​​and lessons from Ramadan fasting which is carried out because of Allah.

For this reason, moral development is also very closely related to the month of Ramadan, where the worship that is carried out in this month will raise our moral level to a better and higher level.

Praiseworthy morality itself is something that must be possessed by every Muslim, because it is the identity of a Muslim and even the faith of a Muslim. Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said:

أكْمَلُ المُؤمِنِينَ إيمَاناً أحْسَنُهُمْ خُلُقاً

“The believers who have the most perfect faith are the best among them morals.” (HR Tirmidhi)

From the words of the Prophet Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam above, it shows that a commendable character is an important thing that must be possessed by every Muslim, therefore every person who claims to be a Muslim has a commendable character, which is a symbol or icon for a Muslim.

Fasting itself is one of the means by which we are able to increase morals because it can prevent us from something that comes from inappropriate words and actions, protects us from submitting to lust and following lust which always invites evil.

وَالصِّيَامُ جُنَّةٌ وَإِذَا كَانَ يَوْمُ صَوْمِ أَحَدِكُمْ فَلَا يَرْفُثْ وَلَا يَصْخَبْ فَإِنْ سَابَّهُ أَحَدٌ أَوْ قَاتَلَهُ فَلْيَقُلْ إِنِّي امْرُؤٌ صَائِمٌ

“Fasting is like a shield. During the fast, do not say dirty words, are disrespectful and unpleasant to hear, and do not fight fuss. If any of you curses or asks for a fight, then say, ‘Truly, I am fasting. (Narrated by Bukhari, Muslim)

Therefore, through the month of Ramadan, it is hoped that we can shape and organize our morals to be even better. Because good morals are the most important thing that must be possessed by Muslims because morals are the real form of Islam which is rahmatan lil alamin, it is very unfortunate if this rahmatan lil alamin Islam is not accompanied by good morals from its adherents. A good character is the main goal of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيرة قَالَ: قَالَ رسولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ: “إِنَّمَا بُعِثتُ لِأُتَمِّمَ صَالِحَ الْأَخْلَاقِ

From Abu Hurairah RA said: Rasulullah SAW said: Verily I was sent to perfect good morals. (HR. Ahmad).

Let’s make this month of Ramadan as a means of educating ourselves to be a better person. And hopefully we will still be given the opportunity to meet the next Ramdhan in the following years so that we can continue to improve the quality of our morality until it is recorded by Allah as “Expert of Fasting”. Aamiin. (A/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)