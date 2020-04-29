Lebak Regent Asks Residents to Respect Fasting Muslim

Lebak, MINA – Regent of Lebak Iti Octavia Jayabaya urges people in the area to respect people who are fasting Ramadan by not eating and drinking in public places.

“We respect and respect those who fast Ramadan,” said Iti Octavia in Lebak, Banten as quoted from Republika on Wednesday, April 29.

Iti appreciated the condition of Lebak Regency which is conducive and safe, even there were no rice stalls open during Ramadan.

Likewise, the community respects each other during Ramadan fasting.

People who are not Ramadan fasting for reasons of menstruation or illness, she said, have the responsibility of not eating and drinking in the public.

According to her, the local government has issued a circular for food and beverage traders to avoid selling during the daytime during Ramadan.

“We respect those who fast so that they can practice solemnly,” he said.

The regent invites Muslims to carry out Ramadan fasting as well as possible and spend a lot of time with worship.

“Because this holy month is full of blessings and forgiveness from Allah SWT,” she said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)