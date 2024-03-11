US Muslims Perform Its First Tarawih Prayers at New York Times Square 

Hundreds of US Muslims performed their first Tarawih Prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at New York Times Square on Sunday night, March 10 2024 (Arab News)

New York, MINA – Hundreds of the US Muslims community performed their first Tarawih Prayers in the holy month of Ramadan 1445 H at New York Times Square on Sunday night.

“It’s good come to here as a Muslim. I see Muslim community from everywhere. I’m shocking, this is the first I com to here. I want to come and see the community,” said one of the worshipers, Salman Al-Hanafy, 20, a forklif operator from Cairo, as quoted from Arab News.

Children also participated at the event with reciting Al-Quran and the copies were distributed to Muslim citizens and a number curiious passersby.

“Many people are interested in Al-Quran, we are almost out of French ones. This explains the importance of fasting during the month of Ramadan,” said Ahmad Yasar, one of worshipers.

A number of worshipers also brought Palestinian accessories and flags as solidarity with the people Gaza who are currenty facing difficulties due to Israel aggression.

New York has been the scene of dozen of protests, some pro Palestine and other pro Israel, since Israel aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7 2023.

Israeli military attack caused at least 31,045 people in Gaza martyred, the majority is women and children, according to the health ministry of the region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)