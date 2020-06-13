French Muslims Asked to Postpone Their Hajj

Paris, MINA – The president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), Mohamed Moussaoui, called on Muslims in France to postpone their Hajj pilgrimage until next year.

According to Arab News, the CFCM discussed the issue at a virtual conference on Wednesday. This year, Hajj would take place between the last week of July and the first week of August 2020.

Given the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the CFCM asked those wishing to perform their pilgrimage to be extremely vigilant. It also strongly advised them not to engage any agent who requires a deposit.

Furthermore, it noted that, in the current context, taking out insurance will have no effect in the event of a cancellation.