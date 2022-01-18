Four Important Roles of Women for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

South Lampung, MINA – The coordinator of the Muslim Women center Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Ustadzah Maghfirah, said that there are four important roles for Muslim women in supporting the struggle for liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

Maghfirah explained the four important roles of women in supporting the struggle of Al-Aqsa and Palestine:

First, raise the awareness of women about the importance of their role in supporting the struggle for Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

Second, voicing the struggles and sacrifices of the murabitahs in Al-Aqsa, as well as Palestinian women who are languishing in Israeli Zionist prisons.

Third, educate women about the importance of Al-Qur’an education in fighting for Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

Fourth, promote unity and build awareness among women’s movements that care about Al-Aqsa and Palestine, nationally and internationally, towards the independence of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

In addition, Maghfirah said, it is enough to be a human who struggles and can feel what they feel is our way of taking part in fighting the oppressed.

“The Muslims sent aid both morally and materially for the independence of Al-Aqsa and Palestine and so that we do not let them fight alone,” she hoped.

The socialization was attended by Muslimat in Negararartu village which consisted of 14 hamlets including the recitation group of the Al-Hidayah Negararatu Taklim Council.

The activity is a step by AWG, especially Muslimat, to provide an introduction to Al-Aqsa and Palestine to the community, especially Muslimat around Al-Muhajirun before holding several series of activities in Lampung to defend Palestinian female prisoners. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)