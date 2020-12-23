Former VP Jusuf Kalla Arrives at Haram Sarai Kabul Palace

Kabul, MINA – Former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday to fulfill an invitation from the local government to find a way out of the conflict that has ravaged the country.

Kalla’s spokesman Husain Abdullah revealed that the visit is a continuation of the peace efforts that had been initiated when he was still vice president.

“The visit was carried out with the knowledge of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin who supported the meeting, he provided Kalla with a number of materials,” said Husain Abdullah through his official statement.

Kalla had talks with a number of scholars and officials.

He also visited the Haram Sarai Kabul Palace in Afghanistan to hold a number of meetings.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Afghanistan Arief Rachman revealed that Kalla and his entourage are very much awaited to contribute and provide a peaceful solution for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, according to Ambassador Arief, really trusts Indonesia as their peacemaker.

For this reason, Ambassador Arif hopes that a strategy involving ulama is expected to bring peace in Afghanistan.

“The presence of Mr. Kalla and his entourage are very much awaited, to provide a solution or solution for peace in Afghanistan,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)