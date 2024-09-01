For Fifth Consecutive Day, Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Assault on Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces are continuing their wide-scale assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the fifth consecutive day, Wafa reports.

Since the beginning of the offensive last Wednesday, the aggressive Israeli military campaign has resulted in the murder of 14 Palestinians, with dozens more injured or detained.

The ongoing assault has caused extensive damage to civilian properties, public and private facilities, and critical infrastructure, including water and electricity networks.

The city and its refugee camp remain under a stringent blockade imposed by Israeli forces, who have reinforced their military presence in the area.

In addition to the blockade, Israeli troops have raided numerous homes, damaging and looting their contents. Residents have been subjected to field interrogations and harsh treatment during these operations.

According to the Jenin Municipality, the Israeli offensive has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including the electricity network, resulting in power outages in several areas of the city. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)