Five Palestinian Sick Prisoners Decide to Stop Taking Medicine in Israeli Jails

Gaza, MINA – Five administrative detainees who are patients decided to boycott the Israeli occupation courts, and to stop taking medication, in refusal to their arbitrary administrative detention in the Israeli jails.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement on Tuesday that the five prisoners are Ayed Doudin, Youssef Qazzaz, Ahmed Abu Sondos, Yasser Badrasawy, and Amin Shweiki.

He added that their step comes within the framework of the Palestinian administrative prisoners’ tendency to boycott the occupation courts, in light of the escalation of the administrative detention policy since the beginning of this year as the total number of Administrative prisoners reached about 520, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza, Palestine reported.

The five prisoners are former prisoners, who spent years in the Israeli occupation prisons under administrative detention. As well, they suffer from health problems and diseases, and they need continuous health care and follow-up.

The Prisoner’s Club clarified that the five prisoners are among the dozens of administrators who have spent years in administrative detention in an intermittent manner, and some of them have reached the total years of their detention for more than 15 years.

It is noteworthy that the policy of administrative detention is one of the most prominent policies used by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians, through which it targets influencers at all political, social, and cognitive levels.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupation has issued 869 administrative detention orders against Palestinians, including four minors, and it increased significantly last May. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)