Five Killed by Militant Attack in Turkey’s Ankara

Ankara, MINA – At least five people were killed and 22 others injured in a militant attack in Turkiye that targeted the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the Kahramankazan district of the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

A group of attackers detonated explosives and opened fire on the Turkish state-owned defense and aerospace company. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack.

“I condemn this heinous attack on a Turkish Aerospace Industries facility,” Erdogan said in an Anadolu Agency report.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler accused “Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants of being behind the attack.”

Shortly after the attack he spoke to the press, Güler said, “We give these PKKs the punishment they deserve every time, but they never learn. As I always say, we will continue to pursue them relentlessly until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

Turkiye media said the attackers arrived at the entrance of the compound in a taxi. The attackers carrying assault weapons detonated explosive devices next to the taxi, causing panic so they could enter the compound. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)