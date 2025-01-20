SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours yang lalu

4 hours yang lalu

6 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – More than 550 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, marking the first day of the Gaza ceasefire agreement’s implementation.

“Since Sunday morning, 552 humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip through the crossing, including 242 trucks for the northern part of the Gaza Strip,” said a source from Gaza’s Ministry of Interior, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The source explained that the aid delivery included fuel, medical supplies, food, vegetables, and fruits.

It was also confirmed that various efforts are underway to facilitate the entry of more humanitarian aid to meet the needs of the people in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: 90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

Separately, Al-Qahera News Channel reported that 330 aid trucks, including 20 fuel trucks, entered the Gaza Strip through crossings controlled by Israel at Al-Auja and Kerem Shalom (south).

The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect at 11:15 AM local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, after being delayed for several hours due to Israel’s accusations that Hamas delayed the release of the list of prisoners to be freed. The agreement was originally scheduled to start at 8:30 AM local time. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

Tagaid trucks Aid trucks enter Gaza Gaza Ceasefire

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • 4 hours yang lalu
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • 4 hours yang lalu
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 13 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect after Hamas Release Names of Three Hostages

  • 17 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • 20 hours yang lalu
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

  • 21 hours yang lalu
Load More
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • 23 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • 20 hours yang lalu
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Battalion Makes a Deal: Report

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • 24 hours yang lalu
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 13 hours yang lalu
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • 4 hours yang lalu
Articles

Rafah Border to Open in 14 Days After Prisoner Exchange

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:14 WIB
Palestine

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

  • 24 hours yang lalu
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • 4 hours yang lalu
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

  • 21 hours yang lalu

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us