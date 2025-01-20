First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 550 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, marking the first day of the Gaza ceasefire agreement’s implementation.

“Since Sunday morning, 552 humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip through the crossing, including 242 trucks for the northern part of the Gaza Strip,” said a source from Gaza’s Ministry of Interior, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The source explained that the aid delivery included fuel, medical supplies, food, vegetables, and fruits.

It was also confirmed that various efforts are underway to facilitate the entry of more humanitarian aid to meet the needs of the people in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: 90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

Separately, Al-Qahera News Channel reported that 330 aid trucks, including 20 fuel trucks, entered the Gaza Strip through crossings controlled by Israel at Al-Auja and Kerem Shalom (south).

The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect at 11:15 AM local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, after being delayed for several hours due to Israel’s accusations that Hamas delayed the release of the list of prisoners to be freed. The agreement was originally scheduled to start at 8:30 AM local time. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion