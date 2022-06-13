First Batch of Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Makkah

Makkah, MINA – The first batch of Hajj pilgrims, consisting of 290 people, arrived in Makkah from Turkey on Sunday.

Mete Zaimoglu, the Turkish Consul General in Jeddah, praised the level of services offered by Saudi Arabia to the arriving pilgrims, a report from state news agency SPA noted.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah yesterday announced that registration for domestic pilgrims for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage has closed. The registration opened on June 3 via the “Eatmarna” application and the ministry’s official website.

According to Arab News, the Ministry added in their statement that names will be announced later following a draw. More than 390,000 applicants from inside Saudi Arabia applied for Hajj this year.

Hesham Saeed, the ministry’s spokesperson, said candidates will be selected via an e-lottery, and priority will be given to those who have not performed Hajj before.

Those selected will receive a confirmation through text message on their registered phone numbers(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)