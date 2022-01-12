Father of Head of Hamas in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar Passes Away

Gaza, MINA – Today, on Wednesday, Ibrahim Al-Sinwar, the father of the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Al-Sinwar, died, and the funeral prayer was performed in the Great Mosque in Khan Yunis.

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourned Hajj Ibrahim Hassan Al-Sinwar, the father of the leader Yahya Al-Sinwar, head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, and the father of the leader Muhammad Al-Sinwar, who passed away on Wednesday morning.

Hamas said in a statement, “As we mourn the deceased father, we remember his patience since the catastrophe that a young man experienced, as well as his great sacrifices and steadfastness in the face of the tyrannical occupation that demolished his home several times, arrested his sons, and tried to assassinate them repeatedly.”

For its part, the Supreme Leadership Committee of Hamas prisoners in the occupation prisons expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy for the Sinwar family, and the leader Yahya Sinwar and his brother, Commander Muhammad Sinwar on the death of their father, Abu Jamil Sinwar.

The head of the Office of Martyrs, Prisoners and Wounded in Hamas, Zaher Jabareen, also offered condolences to the Sinwar family and the two leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Sinwar, on the death of their father, Ibrahim Sinwar.

Hamas official said, “Haji Abu Jamil was a model for the patient resistant father, who had a life full of sacrifices. He made Palestinian leaders who walk the path of jihad and resistance.”. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)