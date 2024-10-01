Fateh Sharif, Hamas’ Leader Killed by Israel in Lebanon

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Monday the killing of its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sharif, also known as Abu al-Amin, Palestine Chronicle reports.

Sharif was killed along with his wife, son, and daughter in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in the al-Buss refugee camp in South Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli raid marked the first time the al-Buss camp near the city of Tyre had been targeted since the start of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed that Abu al-Amin was killed during the ongoing Israeli aggression.

“He passed at dawn today after a treacherous and criminal assassination that targeted him, his fighting wife, his son, and daughter, in an airstrike on their home in the Al-Buss camp in southern Lebanon,” the statement read.

Hamas described Sharif as a “tireless flame of energy, brave and resolute, and a cornerstone of national (and) educational work”.

“You excelled in your role as an educator, where you were a successful teacher and a distinguished principal. The school you managed always stood out among the best, graduating generations of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon,” Hamas also said.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel also conducted an airstrike in Beirut, killing three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), including two senior leaders, in a residential building in the Cola area.

This marked the first Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital outside of its southern suburbs.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israeli attacks had killed more than 1,000 people in the previous two weeks, including 87 children and 56 women.

The number, however, is likely to increase as according to Lebanese authorities, 136 were killed in Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours alone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)