Fatah and Hamas Agree on National Reconciliation in Beijing

Beijing, MINA – Palestinian factions including Palestinian political groups Hamas and Fatah signed an intra-Palestinian reconciliation pact in the Chinese capital of Beijing. The national unity deal was signed after three days of talks in the country.

The talks, which have been ongoing since Sunday with the support of the Chinese government, were attended by key teams from both groups. They included Fatah deputy chairman Mahmoud Alloul and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“We, in the Fatah Movement, are open to resolving and removing all obstacles to reconciliation under the difficult conditions that Palestinians are experiencing along with the genocidal war in Gaza,” said senior Fatah leader Abdel Fattah Dawla as reported by Al-Jazeera on Tuesday.

Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuq confirmed that the group signed a national unity agreement with other Palestinian groups, including rival Fatah, during a visit to China.

“Today we signed an agreement for national unity and we said that the way to complete this journey is national unity. We are committed to national unity and we call for it,” Abu Marzuk said.

The goals of the two parties are basically the same, namely to establish a Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders. But their attitudes towards Israel are still different, with Fatah advocating peace talks and Hamas armed resistance. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)