Fatah and Hamas United Against Israeli Annexation of the West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian faction Fatah and Hamas is united to oppose Israel annexation plan of the West Bank. Senior officials from both parties have held a joint press conference that rarely happens on Thursday (July 2).

“We will impose all necessary steps to ensure national unity in the fight against (annexation of the West Bank),” senior Fatah official Jibril Rajub told a press conference in Ramallah.

Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri participated by teleconference from Beirut, Lebanon. “Today we want to speak with one voice,” he said welcoming Rajub’s statement.

Arouri welcomed the joint press conference. He described the conference as an opportunity to start a new phase between Hamas and Fatah which would be a strategic service for the Palestinian people.

The annexation of a portion of the West Bank is planned to take place on Wednesday. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to delay its implementation.

The United States (US) as a supporter of the annexation plan reportedly has not been able to accept the scheme prepared by Israel related to the annexation of the West Bank.

On the other hand, there is a rift in the Netanyahu government body, specifically with Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz who currently serves as Israel’s defense minister.

Gantz wants that political decisions made today are prioritized for the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic effects.

Gantz believes his country has not yet received the diplomatic support needed for the West Bank annexation process.

He believes the Middle East peace plan drawn up by the administration of US President Donald Trump is the right political and security framework to be promoted in Israel. In the plan, the US is ready to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

But Gantz believes that the plan needs to be executed properly. According to him, countries in the Middle East need to be involved in discussions with international support.

“(We must) make every effort to connect with them and then move on. I think all the ways to bring in players have not been used up, “he said on Tuesday quoted by the Times of Israel.

Although currently serving as defense minister, Gantz will later replace Netanyahu as prime minister. The two figures formed a coalition government with an agreement on the division of prime minister’s terms of office. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)