Beijing Declaration for Palestine, Imaam Yakhsyallah: Muslims Countries Should Play a Role

Jakarta, MINA – The reconciliation among Palestinian factions facilitated by China, culminating in the “Beijing Declaration,” marks a step forward towards Palestinian national unity, although ideally this role should have been undertaken by the Muslim countries.

“It should have been done by the Muslim ummah. However, due to divisions and weaknesses, they were unable to fulfill their duty,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah to MINA on Wednesday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah, who also leads the Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school in Indonesia, believes that Muslims should have played a role as peacemakers, especially in the current Palestinian crisis. However, this initiative was preempted by another community, namely China.

He hopes that this event will serve as a lesson for Muslims to strengthen unity, to avoid division, and to unite so as to become strong and respected by enemies of Islam.

“Muslims should unite in communal life, setting aside personal interests, group interests, and sectoral egos. This is what is referred to as non-politics,” he explained.

China initiated the reconciliation among Palestinian factions. The reconciliation dialogue was held in Beijing from July 21-23.

Fourteen Palestinian factions agreed to end their divisions and strengthen Palestinian unity by signing the Beijing Declaration on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)