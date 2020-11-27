Indonesia and Palestine Discuss Hamas-Fatah Reconciliation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki held a conversation on the phone on Thursday. Both discussed several issues, including the reconciliation of Hamas and Fatah.

On that occasion, Retno asked about the results of dialogue between Hamas and Fatah which was aimed at ending the split. She hopes that the dialogue will be successful.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister reiterated Indonesia’s position in supporting the end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

Retno also invited Malki to visit Indonesia at any time and expressed her willingness to cooperate with Palestine in UN forums, both regionally and internationally.

In addition, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the results of the United States election and its impact on Palestine cause.

Previously, Malki stated that there had been reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah.

He explained that the two factions continued to hold talks about the implementation of elections in Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)